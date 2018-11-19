CMU Softball Loses to William Carey in Pool Play

GULF SHORES, AL -- Central Methodist pitcher Aubrey Utley threw nine strikeouts in a complete game on Friday, May 18, with eight of those coming in the first three innings, but it wasn't enough as No. 6 William Carey picked up a 4-0 win on the second day of play in Pool F in the 32nd Annual NAIA Softball Championship. The Crusaders (49-9), the top seed in Pool F, improve to 2-0, while the Eagles (41-13), the third seed, fall to 1-1 in pool play.

William Carey broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fourth inning. Kaitley Perry recorded a single after beating Jacqulin Cappuccilli's throw to first base and then advanced to second after Kayla Yount threw to third trying to get Kayla Byrd. Byrd scored in the next at-bat off a single to left field by Lindsey Webb.

Central Methodist threatened to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Erika Reinagel singled to shallow left center but was later caught stealing for the first time all season in 15 attempts. A strikeout ended the inning and the threat.

After the Crusaders scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning, the Eagles again threatended in the home half of the frame. Yount singled to shallow right field before Rebecca Lipsey doubled to deep left center. The double was Lipsey's 16th of the season, giving her sole possession of fourth place in the school's single-season record book.

Courtney Dennis walked to load the bases with only one out, but Yount was called out at home on a fielder's choice, and a fly out to left field in the following at-bat ended the game.

William Carey's Alyssa Boutwell (28-4) earned the win in the circle with a complete game. She allowed four hits and struck out eight.

Utley (26-6) dropped the decision but was dominant for much of the contest in the circle, throwing 96 strikes out of 105 total pitches. She allowed four earned runs on 12 hits.

Central Methodist will conclude pool play against Indiana Wesleyan, the fourth seed in Pool F, on Saturday at 10 a.m. CDT. The Eagles need a win on Saturday and two victories from Houston-Victoria (Friday vs. Indiana Wesleyan; Saturday vs. William Carey) to force a three-way tie for first place in Pool F. From there, tie breakers would be used to determine the winner of the pool and which team would advance to a double-elimination tournament beginning Monday at 10 a.m.