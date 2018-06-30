CMU Softball's Geringer, Glaze Star in Sweep of Lynx

FAYETTE, MO - The hitting of Lauren Geringer in game one and pitching of Jocelyn Glaze in game two spurred Central Methodist to a pair of softball victories over Lindenwood-Belleville on Sunday at Cox Field. The Eagles won the first game 3-1 before securing a 9-3 triumph, running their win streak to a season-high 10 games.

Central Methodist (25-10-1) improved to 8-0 at Cox Field this season and has won 14 straight in Fayette since last season's upset loss to Lindenwood-Belleville (16-21).

Geringer was responsible for all three RBI in game one. After Marquis Lozoya's RBI single in the top of the first inning gave the Lynx an early lead, the Troy, Mo., native answered with her team-leading seventh homerun, a two-run bomb to left, of the season in the bottom of the frame. The homerun was Geringer's second in as many days and ties her with Holly Adams, Stephanie Sullivant, Katie Dove and Joleen Pollard for fourth on the school's single-season list.

Geringer provided an insurance run for the Green and Black in the fifth. Her RBI double to center scored Jacqui Cappuccilli from first.

Geringer finished the game 2-for-2 at the plate with three RBI and one run scored. Cappuccilli and Erika Reinagel each had one run scored.

Aubrey Utley picked up the victory in the circle. In only her second relief appearance of the season, the Trenton, Mo., product pitched four innings of one-hit, scoreless ball with a strikeout.

Central Methodist pitcher Bri Ford started the game and pitched effectively but got a no-decision. She gave up only one unearned run and scattered three hits with three strikeouts.

Pitcher Stephanie Holiday took the loss. She gave up three earned runs on four hits and walked five in six innings.

Glaze, making only her third career start, was the story in game two for the Eagles, limiting Lindenwood-Belleville to two runs, both earned, and six hits in five and one-third innings.

Central Methodist gave Glaze early run support with three in the first inning. A Geringer bases-loaded walk scored Reinagel for the game's first run. Megan Robbins later scored from third base on a wild pitch, and Ford's RBI double plated Michele Rupard.

A Melanie Wilmsmeyer RBI ground out and Jessica Wilmes RBI single in the third made the score 5-0 in favor of Central Methodist. The Eagles tacked on two more in the next frame when Ford doubled to left center field.

Lozoya got the Lynx on the board in the sixth with a RBI single to center. Lindenwood-Belleville cut the deficit to five runs, 7-2, by scoring another run on a wild pitch, but the Eagles responded with two runs in the bottom of the inning on a Michele Rupard solo homer to right center and Johnica Hanke's RBI single. The homerun was Rupard's second of 2013.

A Lozoya RBI walk with two outs in the seventh brought the Lynx within six runs, but Central Methodist relief pitcher Ashley Lutz struck out Holiday in the next at-bat to end the game.

Rupard, Ford and Bri Boatwright each had two hits in game two. Ford had three RBI. Rupard recorded three runs scored, while Geringer and Boatwright had two apiece. Robbins and Reinagel each had one run scored.

Reinagel's two runs Sunday leaves her two behind Kelsey Johnley's school record of 146 set from 2009-12.

Glaze posted three strikeouts in the win. Lutz pitched one and two-third innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out two.

Pitcher Meghan Bolen suffered the defeat in game two. She gave up nine earned runs on nine hits in six innings and walked seven.

Central Methodist returns to Heart of America Athletic Conference play Monday with a doubleheader at Culver-Stockton (Mo.). First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT.