CMU Softball Takes Two From Stephens

FAYETTE, MO -- Central Methodist won two softball games on Tuesday against Stephens at the Cox Softball Complex. The Eagles (22-11), which have won nine of their last 10 games, defeated the Stars (15-14) by scores of 5-1 and 8-0 in five innings.

A Courtney Dennis two-run homer to center field in the second inning of game one got Central Methodist on the board first. RBI doubles by Jacqulin Cappuccilli and Kerri Francis highlighted a three-run third inning for the Eagles, making the score 5-0.

Stephens added one run in the fourth, but Marjorie Lusby threw three shutout innings to close the game for the home team, earning the victory. Lusby (3-3) pitched a complete game, allowing one run, none earned, on eight hits.

Stephens' Brooke Warren (8-8) dropped the decision. She allowed five earned runs on nine hits in six innings.

The Eagles staked to a 4-0 advantage through the first inning of game two. The offensive attack was spearheaded by Kelsey Johnley's two-run double to left center.

Johnley led off the bottom of the third inning with a triple and later scored on Dennis' RBI single to right field. Central Methodist added another run in the frame and two more in the fourth off a Dennis double to right center.

Aubrey Utley (12-5) picked up the win in the circle for Central Methodist in game two. She pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout and struck out six.

Ashton Mixer (0-1) took the loss for the Stars. She gave up four runs, none earned, on four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

Central Methodist will host MidAmerica Nazarene for a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.