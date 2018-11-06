CMU Softball Wins Eight Straight, Blanks Missouri Valley Twice

FAYETTE, Mo. -- Central Methodist's Jacqui Cappuccilli and Courtney Dennis celebrated Senior Day by hitting a pair of homeruns Saturday, highlighting two Eagles' victories over Missouri Valley in Heart of America Athletic Conference softball action. The Green and Black won game one 8-0 in five innings before posting another shutout, 9-0, in six.

The 2013 senior class of Cappuccilli, Dennis, Shelby Pohlman, Erika Reinagel and Kennedy Seifert picked up their 139th career win, third best in school history. The team has won eight straight this season, one shy of its season high.

Lauren Geringer gave Central Methodist (23-10-1, 11-1 HAAC) the lead in game one in the bottom of the second with a solo homerun. The dinger was her sixth of the season.

The Eagles broke the contest open against Missouri Valley (10-14, 4-8 HAAC) with five runs in the fourth as seven straight batters reached base to start the inning, beginning with a Michele Rupard single through the right side. Megan Robbins' two-run single to left center field plated Cappuccilli and Geringer. Bri Boatwright's bases-clearing double scored Pohlman, Robbins and Nikki Giovenco to make the score 6-0.

The fifth inning started the same as the previous one, with a Rupard single. Robbins second RBI hit of the game scored Geringer before Pohlman ended the first contest early with a RBI single up the middle.

Rupard, Geringer, Robbins and Pohlman tallied two hits apiece. Robbins and Boatwright each had three RBI.

Bri Ford (10-3) needed only 55 minutes to pick up her ninth straight win in the circle, tossing a three-hit shutout.

Pitcher Kim Lopez (6-7) dropped game one, allowing eight earned runs on 11 hits in four and two-third innings.

Mary Kate Townley's first homerun, a two-run blast to left, of the season put the Eagles ahead 2-0 in the first inning of game two. Central Methodist doubled its lead on a Cappuccilli RBI single later in the frame and Rupard RBI single in the second.

Cappuccilli led off the fifth with a solo homerun to straight-away center, her second of the campaign, as part of three-run fifth inning.

Dennis sent the crowd home early for the day in the sixth by going yard with a two-run shot, her sixth of 2013. The homerun was the 16th of Dennis' career, moving her into a tie for second with Katie Dove and Joleen Pollard on the school's all-time list and one off Stephanie Sullivant's school mark.

Reinagel, Townley, Rupard, Cappuccilli and Robbins each had two hits. Townley led all players with three RBI.

Aubrey Utley (12-4) earned the win in the circle, pitching a three-hit shutout with six strikeouts.

Pitcher Ashley Cobern (4-7) took the loss in the second affair, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits in five and one-third innings. She also recorded five walks.

Central Methodist steps out of conference Sunday to host Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) in a doubleheader. First pitch from Cox Field is set for 1 p.m. CT.