CMU Students Volunteer Community Service

FAYETTE - Nearly 700 Central Methodist University students left the classroom to volunteer across Mid-Missouri Thursday.

Classes are cancelled on CMU's annual "Service Day" giving students and staff the opportunity to perform community service projects in the Fayette, Glasgow, Rocheport and Columbia areas.

The Center for Teaching and Learning started the program seven years ago. It says every year more volunteers donate their time.

CMU Assistant Dean of Student Activities Mark Stone says this project is designed to instill a spirit of volunteerism in its students.

"It all started with the staff wanting to give back to the community." Stone said. "The students and staff enjoy it every year, so we have kept doing it ever since."

The project is funded through the university.