CMU Sweeps No. 20 Evangel, Moves Into First in HAAC

SPRINGFIELD -- Central Methodist swept a Heart of America Athletic Conference softball doubleheader against No. 20 Evangel on Wednesday afternoon. The Eagles (28-11, 9-1 HAAC) defeated the Crusaders (25-11, 6-6 HAAC) by scores of 2-1 and 6-2 to move into first place in the league standings.

Central Methodist trailed 1-0 in the first game before scoring two runs in the top of the sixth inning. Michele Rupard led off with a walk and later scored on Rebecca Lipsey's RBI single up the middle. Erika Reinagel later drove home the game-winning run in the form of Kayla Yount on a single up the middle.

Aubrey Utley picked up the win in the circle in game one. She threw a complete game and allowed only one unearned run on five hits.

Lenzie Boring (10-6) took the loss in the first game. She surrendered two earned runs on four hits in 5.1 innings.

The Eagles jumped out to a 3-1 advantage in the first three innings of game two. Lipsey plated two runs in the top of the second inning on a single up the middle. Each team traded one run in the fourth inning before Central Methodist tacked on another two runs in the top of the sixth.

Rupard's RBI single through the left side made the score 5-2 in favor of the visitors. Kelsey Johnley's bases-loaded walk scored Megan Robbins for the final margin.

Utley (17-4) also earned a win in the second game. She gave up two earned runs on seven hits in 4 innings. Marjorie Lusby recorded her second save of the season with three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.

Kaitlyn Hasty (11-2) dropped the decision in the second contest. She gave up six runs, four earned, on seven hits in 5 innings pitched.

Central Methodist will host Avila for a doubleheader on Saturday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. CT.