CMU Sweeps Southern Baptist

FAYETTE, MO - Central Methodist outscored Southwest Baptist (Mo.) a combined 29-1 in a two-game sweep Friday at Cox Field in softball action. The Eagles won both contests in five innings, the first game by a score of 21-1 before posting an 8-0 shutout of the Bearcats.

Central Methodist (19-10-1) improved to 3-1 in the last four meetings with Southwest Baptist (4-34), a NCAA Division II team which stretched its current losing streak to 28 games. Meanwhile, the Eagles have won 12 of their last 13 overall.

The Eagles had no trouble scoring early, putting up 10 runs in the first two innings before pouring it on with 11 in the third. Lauren Geringer opened the barrage with a solo shot to left in the first inning, her fifth of the season. A Jacqui Cappuccilli RBI double and Megan Robbins' RBI single highlighted a four-run first inning for the Green and Black.

Robbins and Bri Boatwright both doubled to left field in the second, driving in three runs to make the score 9-0. Each team traded a run over the next six outs before the fireworks began for the Green and Black in the third.

Courtney Dennis belted a two-run bomb over the left field fence to make the margin 12-1. The homerun was her fifth of the campaign and 15th of Dennis' career, moving her within one of tying former players Katie Dove and Joleen Pollard for second on the school's all-time list. Central Methodist put together its most dominant half-inning of the season at the plate on Friday, as Shelby Pohlman, Nikki Giovenco, Jessica Wilmes, Ashley Lutz, Bri Ford, Johnica Hanke, Melanie Wilmsmeyer, Bri Kirkland and Kennedy Seifert all posted an RBI. Seifert's RBI single through the left side stretched the Eagles' advantage to 20 runs.

Friday's third-inning explosion should come as no surprise, as the Green and Black entered game one with the Bearcats with a plus-15 differential in scoring margin, its best half-inning against all opponents.

Geringer, Dennis, Robbins, Ford and Boatwright had two hits apiece for the Green and Black, which pounded out 17.

Ford (8-3) stifled Southwest Baptist bats throughout game one. The Bearcats managed only one earned run on two hits in four innings against the Branson, Mo., native.

The Eagles' Jocelyn Glaze pitched one inning of two-hit, scoreless relief.

Lyndie Routh (0-11) dropped the decision in the circle, allowing 17 runs, nine earned, on 11 hits in only two and one-third innings.

Southwest Baptist committed four errors.

A Geringer RBI single up the middle in the first inning is all the run production Central Methodist ace Aubrey Utley would need in of game two.

After no-hitting the Bearcats last season on the road, Utley (10-4) pitched a three-hit shutout on Friday and racked up eight strikeouts. The Trenton, Mo., product now has 383 in only three seasons and is 11 strikeouts behind tying former Eagles' great McCall Kenney for second on the all-time list.

After Cappuccilli recorded a RBI single in the first inning, Townley and Dennis each had RBIs in the second to make the score 4-0. Ford drove home Geringer on a double in the fourth before Cappuccilli's RBI single in the same inning made the difference six runs.

Townley and Michele Rupard each had a RBI double in the fifth to send the crowd home early after game two.

Townley and Cappuccilli each had two hits to lead the attack in game two.

Central Methodist resumes Heart of America Athletic Conference play Saturday with a doubleheader at Avila (Mo.). First pitch is set for 1 p.m. CT.

 

