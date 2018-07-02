CMU Ties for Third in Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete Awards

COLUMBUS, Ga. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced Wednesday that Central Methodist's Bri Ford, Bri Kirkland, Megan Robbins, Kayla Taylor, Aubrey Utley and Melanie Wilmsmeyer are among 297 student-athletes that have been named to the 2014 Daktronics-NAIA Softball Scholar-Athlete list. The six selections ties for third highest in the nation with Indiana Wesleyan, Midland (Neb.) and Spring Arbor (Mich.).

The Eagles have ranked in the top three each of the last five years and have led the nation three times (2010, 2011, 2013) during that stretch.

Kirkland, Robbins, Utley and Wilmsmeyer earn the honor for a second-straight campaign. Ford is a senior pitcher from Branson. Kirkland hails from Bullard, Texas and is a senior outfielder. Robbins is a senior infielder from Las Vegas, Nev. Taylor is a junior infielder from Arnold. Utley is a senior pitcher who comes from Trenton. Wilmsmeyer is a senior catcher from New Franklin.