CMU to Host Cheer and Dance Clinic

FAYETTE, MO -- The Central Methodist University Spirit Squad will host a cheer and dance clinic on Wednesday, October 24, and Friday, October 26, from 6-8 p.m. on the fourth floor of the Student Center.

The clinic will be offered to children ages 7-13. All participants will receive a Central Methodist Spirit Squad t-shirt and be invited to cheer during the first half and at halftime with the Spirit Squad at the final home football game against Evangel University on Saturday, Oct. 27.