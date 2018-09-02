CMU Track and Field Fourth After Day One of Billiken Invite

ST. LOUIS -- - The Central Methodist men's track and field team sits in fourth place with 30 points after the first day at the Saint Louis Billiken Invitational. The Eagles' women's track and field team is 11th overall after competition Friday.

On the men's side, Central Methodist's Jordan Kukal and Dilan Simmons took second and third, respectively, in the hammer. Kukal posted a mark of 51.80 meters. Simmons came up with a personal best of 45.30 meters.

Kukal was also second in the discus after a heave of 50.49 meters.

The Eagles' Bryan Lechner placed fifth in the long jump. His distance in the event was 6.48 meters.

On the women's side, the Eagles' Briana Greer placed sixth in the discus with a toss of 34.37 meters and seventh in the hammer with a mark of 39.07 meters.

The Green and Black had five distance runners finish in the top 19 of the 5,000 meters, led by Emily Nealley's 11th-place showing in a time of 18:48.46. Twin sisters Taylor and Amber Beaverson took the 13th and 15th spots, respectively. Taylor Beaverson crossed the finish line in 18:49.34, while Amber Beaverson's time was 19:07.51. Elise Schreiber was 16th with a time of 19:29.45. Adriana Romero placed 19th in 19:33.78.

The meet concludes Saturday.

For more information about Central Methodist University athletics, visit cmueagles.com.