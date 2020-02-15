CMU Track & Field Teams Place Second at HAAC Championships

LAMONI, IA -- The Central Methodist men's and women's track teams each placed second after the final day of the 2012 Heart of America Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships.

On the women's side, Katie Olvera took first in the 1,500 Meters and the 5,000 Meters. Hailey Breusch was second in the 1,500 Meters. In the Discus, Kelly Klusmeyer earned the top spot. Rebeca Barajas won the High Jump, Triple Jump and was named the meet's MVP after recording the most points over the weekend. Kate Fulton was second in the High Jump, and Shelby Garrigus came in second in the Triple Jump. In the 3,000 Meter Steeplechase, Amber Beaverson placed second, while in the 5,000 Meter Racewalk, Kaitlyn Loeffler came in second overall.

For the men, Lucas Manring won the 800 Meters and 1,500 Meters. Jordan Kukal won the Discus Throw. In the 100 Meters and 400 Meters, Carey Nolan took second. Nolan was also third in the 200 Meters. Ryan Sherman tied for first in the 200 Meters. In the 110 Meter Hurdles, Cody Ervin placed third. Bryan Lechner and Dustin Menk came in first and second, respectively, in the 400 Meter Hurdles. The 4x100 Meter relay team of Noan, Menk, Lechner and Sherman finished second. The 4x400 Meter relay team of Lechner, Menk, Manring and Bryan Groeper came in second. Curtis Bedor placed second in the 5,000 Meter Racewalk. In the Decathlon, Drew Hinton came in second and set a new school record.