CMU Track Competes at Mule Relays

WARRENSBURG, MO -- The Central Methodist women's and men's track and field teams competed in the Central Missouri Mule Relays.

On the women's side, Shelby Garrigus took first in the long jump with a mark of 5.78 meters, which was a National "A" Qualifier, new school record, and currently ranks second in the NAIA. She was also second in the triple jump with a mark of 11.13 meters. Rebeca Barajas took the top spot in the triple jump with a distance of 11.56 meters, which is a National "A" Qualifier. Reigning HAAC Field Athlete of the Week Kate Fulton took second in the high jump after clearing 1.63 meters. Kelly Klusmeyer hit a National "A" Qualifier in the discus throw.

On the men's side, Cody Cross took third in the javelin throw with a mark of 52.70 meters. Reigning HAAC Field Athlete of the Week Jordan Kukal threw the discus 51.44 meters, which currently is third in the NAIA. Kris Kouppamaki finished third in the triple jump with a distance of 13.74 meters. Reigning HAAC Track Athlete of the Week Carey Nolan placed second in the 100-meter dash in 10.85 seconds and first in the 200-meter dash in 22.07 seconds. Bryan Groeper took the top spot in the 1,500-meter run in 4:13.18. Colby Lapresi placed second in

the 5,000-meter run in 15:29.44.