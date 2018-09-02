CMU Track Completes Day One of HAAC Championships

LAMONI, IA -- The Central Methodist men's and women's track and field teams each sit in second place after the first day of the 2013 Heart of America Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships.

The Eagle men's team tallied 40 points and trails Baker by 27. Central Methodist's women's team earned 47 points Friday but trails Baker, which totaled 104.

In men's action, Central Methodist's Dilan Simmons and Jordan Kukal placed first and second, respectively, in the weight throw. Simmons claimed the title with a toss of 15.70 meters, while Kukal's toss flew 15.69 meters.

The Eagles' DeMarcus Jackson won the 60 meter dash in 6.34 seconds and in the process shattered Edward Stewart's 2011 school-record time of 6.84 seconds. Carey Nolan and Marcus Lavergne took sixth and eighth, respectively, in times of 6.59 and 6.63 seconds.

Cody Ervin and Bryan Lechner finished second and third, respectively, for the Eagles in the 60 meter hurdles. Ervin posted a time of 8.04 seconds, while Lechner finished in 8.15 seconds.

Central Methodist's Brett Davis, Tyler Meierarend, Michael Witten and Ryan Dickson took third, fourth, seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 5,000 meter run. Davis posted a time of 16:10.77. Meierarend had a time of 16:23.74. Witten and Dickson scored finishes in 16:50.37 and 16:51.69.

For the Central Methodist women's team, Kaitlyn Loeffler won the 3,000 meter race walk in a time of 17:01.68. Shelby Garrigus won the triple jump with a leap of 11.2 meters on her first attempt. Garrigus' mark was a season best that beat the National "A" Standard.

In the 5,000 meter run, Emily Nealley, Elise Schreiber, Amber Beaverson and Taylor Beaverson claimed third, fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively, for Central Methodist. Nealley posted a time of 19:25.14. Schreiber posted a 19:25.77. A. Beaverson crossed the finish line in 19:31.77, while T. Beaverson recorded a 20:00.27.

The Eagles' Stephanie Atkinson claimed third in the pole vault after clearing 3.13 meters.

The meet concludes Saturday starting at 10 a.m. CT.