CMU two-sport athlete grabs first weekly conference honors

FAYETTE -Two-sport athlete Julia Weber earned her first Heart Athletic Conference weekly honor in track and field. The CMU senior competes in both volleyball and track and field.

Weber took to the women’s high jump last Friday at the Missouri Collegiate Challenge hosted by Mizzou. She finished in fourth place with a jump of 1.63 meters. Weber will compete as one of CMU’s top qualifiers in the NAIA Nationals.

CMU Director of Track & Field Mark Nelson said Weber has worked very hard to get to where she is and is excited to see her and the rest of the team at Nationals next week.

CMU will send a number of athletes to represent the Eagles at the NAIA Indoor Championships in Johnson City, Tennessee. The competition will take place March 3-5.