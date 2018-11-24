CMU Volleyball Announces 2013 Schedule

FAYETTE, MO - Central Methodist University has announced its 28-match, 2013 volleyball schedule, which features eight home contests.

The Eagles open the 2013 campaign under new coach Allison Jones-Olson participating in the Saint Gregory's (Okla.) Tournament Aug. 30-31. The first match of the season against Langston (Okla.) is set for 12:30 p.m. CT.

Central Methodist's first eight matches of the season in the Saint Gregory's Tournament and the Eagle Invitational, hosted by Avila (Mo.), are away from Puckett Fieldhouse.

The Green and Black host MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. to open the home and Heart of America Athletic Conference slates. The rest of Central Methodist's non-conference home schedule includes Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) on Sept. 17, Stephens (Mo.) on Sept. 24, Haskell Indian Nations (Kan.) on Oct. 1 and Westminster (Mo.) on Oct. 9. After the match against the Pioneers, the remaining home dates against HAAC opponents include Peru State (Neb.) on Oct. 5, Benedictine (Kan.) on Oct. 15 and Baker (Kan.) on Nov. 5.

After taking part in the Peru State Triangular on Sept. 20, Central Methodist travels to Graceland as part of its nine-match HAAC schedule. The rest of the Eagles' away matches in league play include Avila (Mo.) on Sept. 25, Missouri Valley on Sept. 27, Culver-Stockton (Mo.) on Oct. 22 and Evangel (Mo.) on Oct. 29. Central Methodist travels to Hannibal-LaGrange on Oct. 8 for a non-conference battle.

The HAAC Tournament starts Nov. 9 with the quarterfinal rounds. Semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 13. The championship game is set for Nov. 16.