CMU Volleyball Falls at MidAmerica Nazarene

5 years 11 months 1 week ago Tuesday, September 18 2012 Sep 18, 2012 Tuesday, September 18, 2012 9:40:00 PM CDT September 18, 2012 in Sports
Source: Nicholas M. Petrone

OLATHE, KS - MidAmerica Nazarene University picked up a three-game victory over Central Methodist University in Heart of America Athletic Conference volleyball action Tuesday.

The Pioneers (9-3, 2-0 HAAC) defeated the Eagles (3-9, 0-4 HAAC) by scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-14 inside Bell Family Arena.

Vladi Kopanarova led MidAmerica Nazarene's offense with 11 kills. Molly Brewster and Becca Valdez came up with 12 and 10 digs, respectively. Kimmie Kreeger dished out 24 assists, while Becca Powers had 16.

Dana Peters and Julia Weber totaled four kills apiece for Central Methodist. Allie Slaton had three kills. Makenzie Shepard had two kills. Kristi Miller and Jennifer Garrett each registered seven digs. Sarah Lewey recorded seven assists on the night. Rebecca Edwards served up two aces.

Central Methodist will host Stephens College on Thursday. First serve is set for 7 p.m. CT.

 

