CMU Volleyball Loses to Culver-Stockton in Three Sets

FAYETTE, MO -- Culver-Stockton College picked up a three-set Heart of America Athletic Conference volleyball win over Central Methodist University on Tuesday night inside Puckett Field House. The Eagles (4-10, 0-5 HAAC) lost to the Wildcats (7-10, 1-2 HAAC) by scores of 25-19, 25-22 and 25-15.

Middle hitter Ruthie Wheelock led Culver-Stockton offensively with 14 kills. Middle hitter Jacklyn Strouse and outside hitter Katie Flynn had 10 kills apiece. Libero Abbie Foster came up with 22 digs, while outside hitter Shea Elmore and setter Brooke Carroll tallied 12 and 10, respectively. Carroll also netted 35 assists.

Outside hitters Dana Peters and Makenzie Shepard spurred the Green and Black's offensive charge with eight and seven kills, respectively.

Kristi Miller had seven digs from her defensive specialist position for the Eagles. Defensive specialists Hannah Babcock and Rebecca Edwards had six. Setters Sarah Lewey and Kylie Melkersman posted 16 and 12 assists on the night.

Central Methodist will travel to William Woods University on Friday. First serve is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.