CMU Women Fall to No. 15 Graceland in OT

FAYETTE, MO -- No. 15-ranked Graceland University scored a golden-goal in the 97th minute to earn a Heart of America Athletic Conference women's soccer victory at Central Methodist University on Senior Night at Davis Field. The Yellowjackets (15-2-1, 6-0-1 HAAC) won despite being outshot 13-12 by the Eagles (11-6, 2-4 HAAC).

Graceland's Gisela Arrieta broke a scoreless tie in the 57th minute off a cross by Shannon Scarlet. Arrieta's sixth goal of the season came off her left foot from 12 yards out.

Jordie Retzlaff tied the match in the 61st minute after beating goalkeeper Stefanie Castano Cardozo for her fifth goal of 2012. Retzlaff redirected a ball that was sent in by Kelsey Vanzant and touched by Lindie Adair nine yards out.

Laura Hernandez's first goal of the season proved to be the game-winner in the extra period. Daniela Gonzalez's pass found Hernandez, who chipped the ball into the back of the net among a crowd of three Eagle defenders.

Cardozo made three saves in 73:55 of action. Danielle Butler played the final 22:40 of the match at goalkeeper for the Yellowjackets.

Goalkeeper Brittany Andert had three saves in the match for the Eagles.

The Green and Black will travel to Culver-Stockton College for the regular-season finale on Wednesday, October 31. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.