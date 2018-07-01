CMU Women Fall to No.22 in NAIA Poll

KANSAS CITY -- Central Methodist is ranked No. 22 in the latest edition of the NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday.

The Eagles (16-2) received 94 points and fell five spots in the fourth edition of the poll after defeating Missouri Valley, 64-57, and losing at No. 17 Benedictine (Kan.), 67-57, during the previous week. The Green and Black have spent time in the Top 25 for three straight polls since Dec. 11, 2012.

The Eagles are 2-1 against teams in this week's Top 25, having defeated No. 10 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) and No. 19 William Woods but losing to the 17th-ranked Lady Ravens.

Central Methodist hosts Culver-Stockton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CT. The Eagles travel to Baker (Kan.) on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

Ten of the 11 Division I women's basketball conferences and unaffiliated groups are represented throughout the Top 25.

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and unaffiliated group. The fifth regular-season Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll will be announced on Jan. 22.