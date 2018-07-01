CMU Women Finish Third at Mid-State Invitational

WINFIELD, KS -- The Central Methodist University women's cross country team finished third at the NAIA Mid-States Invitational. The men's team placed ninth overall.

On the women's side, Central Methodist's Hailey Breusch placed 19th, earning a medal, and ran 19:07.23, which passes Katie Olvera for eighth all-time in school history. Taylor Beaverson ran 19:20, which is a new personal best, and placed 24th. Elise Schreiber ran a time of 19:27, finishing 30th overall.

On the men's side, the Eagles' Tyler Meierarend ran 26:24, which is a new personal best and ranks 11th all-time. He placed 39th in the race. Colby Lapresi finished in a time of 26:28, placing 42nd. Cris Renteria crossed the finish line in a time of 26:38, placing 47th.

Central Methodist runs in the HAAC Championships on Saturday, November 3. The Central Methodist women's team is the defending conference champion.