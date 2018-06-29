CMU Women Place Seventh at Early Bird Tournament

SMITHVILLE, MO -- The Central Methodist women's golf team finished in seventh place on the final day of the Early Bird Tournament.

Central Methodist's Kelli Esquivel finished 29th overall. She shot a 95 on Tuesday to end the tournament with a 193. Jessie Norton was 31st after a 105 during the final round to finish with a two-day total of 202.

The Eagles will participate in the Evangel Invitational on March 26-27. The event will take place at the Rivercut Golf Course.