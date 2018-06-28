CMU Women's Basketball Defeats Stephens

COLUMBIA - The Central Methodist women's basketball team held off Stephens College Monday night inside Silverthorne Arena. The defense of the Eagles (15-12) limited the Stars (2-24) to 32 percent (17-of-53) from the field and 22.2 percent (4-of-18) from 3-point range.

The Eagles' Raylyn Nuss led all scorers with 16 points. She converted six shots from the field, including four from distance. Catherine Kyle tallied 12 points and nine rebounds.

Sam Stirmlinger led Stephens offensively with 12 points. Sheffield had seven. Haley Kahrs, Andie Young and Jessica McConnell each had six.

The Eagles shot 36.9 percent (24-of-65) from the floor and hit six 3-pointers.

The Eagles host Culver-Stockton on Thursday, February 23, for Senior Night. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m.