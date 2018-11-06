CMU Women's Basketball Loses Exhibition at Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL -- Southern Illinois University outscored Central Methodist University by 16 points in the second half to pick up an 82-57 exhibition win inside SIU Arena.

A Raylyn Nuss steal turned into a Jasmine Poteete fastbreak layup three minutes into the game, giving the visitors a 4-3 lead. From there, the Salukis, a NCAA Division I team, asserted themselves, taking a double-digit upper hand, 19-8, on a three-pointer by Jordyn Courier. A steal and layup by Sammie Gathercole trimmed the deficit to 19-13 with 7:30 left in the first half, but the visitors could get no closer. Nuss' trey with 10 second on the clock made the score 36-27 at the break.

Taylor Cornelison's layup 1:53 into the second half cut the difference to six points, 38-32, but Ariel Haynes converted an old-fashioned three-point play to give Southern Illinois a 45-34 edge with 16:44 left in the contest. The Salukis led by double digits the rest of the way and by as many as 29 points on two occasions.

Rishonda Napier scored a game-high 20 points for the home team. Azia Washington (17), Cartaesha Macklin (11), Alexus Patterson (11) and Sidney Goins (10) all scored in double figures. Washington also had 14 rebounds to post a double-double.

Nuss and Poteete tallied 12 points apiece. Poteete also recorded a team-high seven rebounds.

Gathercole added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists. Nakia Robinson scored seven points, while Britney Joseph had four points and six rebounds.

Southern Illinois shot 37.2-percent (29-of-78) from the field, 36-percent (9-of-25) from behind the arc and converted 15-of-21 (71.4-percent) from the charity stripe.

Central Methodist hit 21-of-67 (31.3-percent) from the floor, 5-of-22 (22.7-percent) from distance and 10-of-19 (52.6-percent) from the free throw line.

Friday's exhibition marks the final preseason tune-up for the Eagles before the regular season begins on Tuesday, November 6, against Stephens College inside Puckett Field House.