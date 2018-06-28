CMU Women's Basketball Thrashes Apprentice School

MCKEESPORT, PA -- Four Central Methodist University women's basketball players scored in double figures, led by Taylor Cornelison's career-high 16, in an 87-41 thrashing of The Apprentice School on Friday in the USCAA Basketball Classic.

The Eagles (2-0) opened on a 14-3 run in the first 5:46 of the game, as Cornelison converted back-to-back buckets at the end of the stretch. The first half advantage swelled to as many as 22 points after a Raylyn Nuss trey made the score 35- 13 with 7:39 remaining. A Cornelison layup with 52 seconds left gave the Green and Black a 42-24 upper hand at the break.

"I came out very focused and ready to play," Cornelison commented. "Our team attacked the basket well, blocked out and got a lot of boards."

Central Methodist, which hit 52.9-percent (18-of-34) of its shots in the first 20 minutes and held the Lady Builders (0-1) to 9-of-27 (33.3-percent) from the floor in the same time period, outrebounded the opposition 43-23.

Jasmine Poteete, who tallied 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds on Friday, increased Central Methodist's lead to 30 points (54-24) at the 14:55 mark of the second half. A 19-9 spurt, culminating with a Poteete free throw, made the score 73-33 in favor of the Eagles with 8:42 left in the game.

Cornelison was 7-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from the charity stripe. Nuss and Britney Joseph added 14 and 13 points, respectively. Sammie Gathercole had eight points and eight rebounds.

Shane Hilliard came up with 15 points to pace The Apprentice School. Jasmine Pringle had 10.

The Eagles shot 54.4-percent (37-of-68) from the field in the game, including 55.9-percent (19-of-34) in the second half.

Central Methodist battles tournament-host Penn State Greater Allegheny on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. CT.