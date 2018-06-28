CMU Women's Basketball to Host Graceland in HAAC Tournament

KANSAS CITY -- The Heart of America Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Tournament bracket has been released with the three rounds of games set for March 1st, 3rd and 6th. All tournament games are scheduled to start at 7:00 pm.

Regular season champion MidAmerica Nazarene (22-8) claimed the #1 seed after posting a 15-3 mark to win its first championship since 2007 and second in program history. The Pioneers will take on 8th-seeded Missouri Valley (10-18) in quarterfinal round action on Thursday at Bell Family Arena.

Conference runner-up Avila (20-9) will be the #2 seed after finishing just one game behind MNU in the final standings.

First-year head coach James Arnold will lead #3-seeded Central Methodist (17-12) into the first round with a home contest in Puckett Field House against 6th-seeded Graceland (12-12).

The final opening round matchup will line up #4-seeded Benedictine (17-12) hosting 5th-seeded Evangel (10-17) at Ralph Nolan Gymnasium.

The HAAC Tournament champion will receive an automatic berth to the 32nd Annual NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Championship, which will take place March 14-20.