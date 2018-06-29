CMU Women's Golf Adds Four Signees

FAYETTE, MO -- Jamie Gisburne, Miranda Holden, Allison Quigley and Lori Addington have signed to play for the Central Methodist women's golf team for the 2013-14 season, coach Jim Ray Kluck announced.

Gisburne attends Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. A captain of the girls golf team, she was named Underclassman of the Year in 2011, MVP in 2012 and second team All-District in 2011 and 2012. Gisburne has posted 10 top-five finishes in tournaments.

Holden attends Oak Park High School in Kansas City. She has been a member of the girls' varsity team since 2010 and received the Tom Stout Coaches Award in 2011.

Quigley appeared in the state tournament all four years for Republic High School, located in Republic, Missouri. She finished in the Top 40 of the state from 2011-13 and won a district title in 2012. Off the Course, Quigley is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council and Key Club.

Addington attends Odessa High School in Odessa, Missouri. She won the Bulldog Award in 2012. Off the course, Addington received a DECA letter and is a member of the Student Council and Spanish Club. She has been a member of the Honor Roll for four years.

Central Methodist opens the 2013 campaign at the Graceland Invitational, scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The two-day tournament starts Friday at noon CT.