CMU Women's Soccer has Six Named Daktronics Student-Athletes

ORANGE BEACH, AL -- The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced Friday that Central Methodist University has six players named 2012 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athletes.

Seniors Shawn Beard, Kayla Leeser, Jenny Mosley, Shannon Dickerson, Kassi Kreek and Megan Davidson are among 492 women's soccer student-athletes that have been been named to the award list. Beard, Leeser, Mosley, Dickerson and Davidson earn the honor for a second consecutive season.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.