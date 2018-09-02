CMU Women's Soccer Lands Cotter And Owens

FAYETTE -- Macie Cotter and Lindsay Owens have signed to play for the Central Methodist women's soccer team for the 2013 season, coach Dan Schmidlin announced.

Cotter and Owens are from Willard, Mo., and played club soccer for Missouri Elite FC. Schmidlin noted the two have played together since an early age, and their chemistry is uncanny.

Cotter is a projected midfielder.

"Her work ethic, skill and passion for the game are going to make her very successful at CMU," Schmidlin said. "It is great for our program to get this connection in Springfield, and we look forward to getting more quality players from the area."

Owens is expected to contribute at forward for the Eagles.



"Lindsay is a very versatile player with great athleticism," Schmidlin commented. "She has great speed and will be able to make an impact early."

Cotter and Owens join Elvia Valdez, Raechel Favuzza, Emily Laffold, Nicki Noreen, Megan Bremer, Sarah Hickman, Baylee Bellers, Nikki Fleischmann, Jenna Hellebusch and Kelsey Kalish in the Eagles' 2013 signing class.

Central Methodist finished the 2012 campaign 11-7 and has posted a 25-10-2 record over the last two seasons.