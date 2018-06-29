CMU Women's Soccer Takes Match in Overtime

FAYETTE - The Central Methodist women's soccer team pulled out all the stops in overtime Wednesday to walk away with another victory.

The Lady Eagles faced LU-Belleville (Il.) at home. The match was heated from the very start. CMU goalie Meredith Brick was ready for the fight, blocking LU-Belleville's first attempted shot. LU-Belleville would score the first goal of the game, but CMU wouldn't let that lead stand for long. Almost immediately after, goals were being answered back and forth. Kelsey Vanzant kicked the first goal for the Eagles to even the score. It was 2-2 by the end of the first period.

CMU's Jordie Retzlaff was ready to start the second period with a bang; she scored to put the Eagles up by one within 2 minutes of the second period beginning. Both teams' goalies, Katie Snow (LU-B) and Meredith Brick (CMU), put up tremendous fights, saving multiple shots in their own goals. CMU found themselves down 4-3 with a mere three seconds left in regulation time. Bola Adeoba smacked the ball in for her second score of the game before those seconds were over, sending the game into overtime. Within the next 10 minutes of play, CMU's Kelsey Vanzant tipped in her second goal of the game, sending LU-Belleville (Il.) home packing.

The CMU women's soccer team improves to 8-6-1. The Lady Eagles will next face #14 Graceland University this Saturday.