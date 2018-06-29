CMU Women's Soccer Upset by Culver-Stockton

BELLEVILLCANTON, MO -- Culver-Stockton College pulled off a 2-0 win over Central Methodist University in the final Heart of America Athletic Conference regular season game of 2012. The Wildcats (9-8-1, 1-6 HAAC) and Eagles (11-7, 2-5 HAAC) both conclude their seasons.

Samm Larkin broke a scoreless tie in the 57th minute with her fourth goal of the campaign. Alyx Seats added an insurance goal, her fourth of the season, in the 74th minute with an assist from Jordan Sergi.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Little made six saves for Culver-Stockton.

Goalkeeper Brittany Andert had three saves for Central Methodist.

The Eagles outshot the Wildcats 15-8, including 7-2 in the first 45 minutes. Central Methodist's Kayla Leeser had a game-high five shots in her final collegiate outing. Kelsey Vanzant tallied four shots. Shawn Beard had three shots in her final contest for the Green and Black.