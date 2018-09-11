CMU women take early lead but lose 63-54 against Baker

FAYETTE, Mo. - Baker (Kan.) rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Central Methodist, 63-54, on Saturday in Heart of America Athletic Conference action. Eagles' coach James Arnold falls to 2-2 against the Wildcats inside Puckett Field House.

Central Methodist (10-9, 3-8) used a 7-0 run, with five points coming from Morgan Vetter, to stake to a 10-6 lead 4:04 into the contest. The Eagles led by five points three times during an eight-minute stretch in the period, and a Vetter jumper gave her team a 30-24 advantage with 4:59 left before halftime. Baker's (13-8, 6-5) Jesse Ellis and Mary Rose Gonzalez increased the margin back to seven at intermission.

Vetter scored 13 of her team-high 15 points in the first 20 minutes, while Ellis tallied eight rebounds, including seven on the offensive glass. Meanwhile, the Wildcats shot 0-of-10 from beyond the arc in the period and just 1-of-17 in the game.

A layup by Ellis 39 seconds into the second half gave Central Methodist its largest lead of the game, 38-30, but the Wildcats answered with a 10-2 run in a 4:17 span to knot the game at 30. All but two of the points, which came from the free throw line, came inside the paint.

The teams traded baskets over the next five minutes before Baker took the lead for good, 49-48, with 7:59 to play after Ebony Parker made one of two free throw attempts. Ehm made two free throws when an Eagles' player was called for a flagrant one foul, and Macy Wallisch found the bottom of the net from inside the paint with 6:57 to go as part of a five-point swing.

A Nicole Spaulding jumper from five feet out brought the Eagles within five points, 59-54, but Arnold's squad was held scoreless for the final 2:48 in the loss.

Wallisch had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four blocks and was a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Ehm finished with 10 points.

Vetter pulled down seven rebounds to go along with three assists. Ellis tallied 13 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, her third double-double this season. Taylor Cornelison added nine points. DaJonee Hale scored seven and pulled down five rebounds.

Both teams shot less than 40 percent from the field, but Baker was 16-of-25 from the free throw line, compared to only 7-of-11 for Central Methodist.

The Eagles out-rebounded the Wildcats 44-39, including a plus-four margin on the offensive glass.

Central Methodist hosts Central Christian (Mo.) on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. CT. The Eagles defeated the Saints, 90-41, inside Puckett Field House on Nov. 11, 2014.