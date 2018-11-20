CMU Womens Basketball Has Six Named Daktronics Scholar-Athletes

FRANKFORT, KY -- The NAIA has announced that 127 Division I Women's Basketball student-athletes have been named 2012 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes. Central Methodist (Mo.) and Oklahoma Christian tied for the lead amongst all institutions with six honorees.

Central Methodist's Catherine Kyle (Fayette, Mo.), Alexa Fox (Columbia, Mo.), Kristin Willer(Fulton, Mo.), Sarah Foster (Anna, Ill.), Raylyn Nuss (O'Fallon, Mo.) and Brittney Hotsenpiller (Smithton, Mo.) were named to the list.

In order to be nominated, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.