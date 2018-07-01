CMU Wraps Up NAIA National Track and Field Championships

MARION, IN -- Central Methodist's Lucas Manring placed third in the finals of the Men's 800 Meter Run to highlight the final day of action for the Eagles at the 61st Annual NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Manring was one of four Central Methodist athletes competing Saturday.

Manring and eventual champion Silas Kisorio of Oklahoma Christian, who is also the defending National Champion in the outdoor event, were tied for first place through the first 400 meters of the race. Manring finished in a school-record time of 1:49.8 after finishing fourth in the event at last year's Outdoor National Championships. He becomes a two-time All-American in the outdoor event, also garnering the accolade in 2011.

Kelly Klusmeyer finished 10th overall in the Women's Discus Throw. She recorded a toss of 43.23 meters.

Ryan Sherman placed 10th overall in the Men's 200 Meter Dash. He finished in a time of 21.95 seconds.

Kate Fulton tied for 14th place finish in the Women's High Jump.