CNN/Time Poll: Blunt Leads Carnahan by Double Digits

JEFFERSON CITY - Roy Blunt leads Robin Carnahan by double digits in Missouri's U.S. Senate race, according to a CNN/Time poll released Wednesday.



Blunt, a Republican, is ahead of the Democrat Carnahan, 53 to 40 percent, with a margin of error of 2.5 percent.



Blunt is especially winning over likely voters in southern Missouri and the Kansas City area. Carnahan leads Blunt among voters in metro St. Louis.



In northern Missouri, which includes most of the KOMU 8 viewing area, the two are about even.



Other recent polls have Blunt with only a single digit lead across the state.



The Republican congressman is getting help from national GOP groups, including an organization co-founded by Karl Rove, who was President George W. Bush's chief of staff.



Carnahan and Blunt will face off in two debates, set for Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 in Kansas City and near Lake of the Ozarks, respectively. Those are the only two scheduled debates this fall.

