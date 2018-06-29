Co-Workers from St. Louis Area Share $1M Prize

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two co-workers at a suburban St. Louis print business are sharing a $1 million Powerball jackpot prize.

The Missouri Lottery says 48-year-old Dawn Cortes of Edwardsville, Ill., and 60-year-old Jerry Marcum of Arnold, Mo., both work at ROI Print Solutions in Earth City, Mo. They have been pooling their money for years to buy lottery tickets.

A Powerball ticket purchased for the Oct. 19 drawing was a $1 million winner after matching all five white-ball numbers - 9, 33, 54, 57 and 5.

Cortes purchased the ticket at the Earth City MotoMart, then she forgot about it and went on vacation in Branson. Marcum called her there with the good news.