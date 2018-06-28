Co-Workers Offer a Helping Hand

"He was very active, very thin, didn't smoke, you know, just, yeah," she added.

He was playing hockey, something Kathi said he enjoyed very much.

"It was time for Kevin to come off the ice, and this guy was going on, and, as they passed each other, he said 'go get 'em,' gave him a high five, and he went over to the bench, and died."

She will never forget him. She even has a tattoo on her back of one of Kevin's most caring sayings, "safe trip," something he would tell his friends after a day at work, or after time spent at a bar. But not only did Kevin touch the lives of his family and friends, he also touched the lives of his co-workers.

"He was a lot of fun to be around, he was a good lineman, he did a lot of stuff for people, he was just an all-around good guy. Everybody liked Kevin, he was just a, just a top-notch person," said Patrick Karl, one of Kevin's co-workers.

Kevin worked with each of these people, for roughly fifteen years, at Columbia Water and Light. And to pay back Kevin's kindness, his co-workers met at the Plackmeyer's house to help Kathi clean up the yard.

"We took down two trees, three, well one that had already fell over, we, we cut up three trees, hauled everything off, mowed the yard, pulled weeds, just basically did what Kathi asked."

They began working at 7 a.m. and finished around noon, but some stayed even longer. Each of Kevin's former co-workers say it's all in a day's work and it's something he would have done for them.

"We all become like a family, and, what you know, what they know, we know and we know everybody, and it's just, it's just part of it. It's just like brothers and sisters after a while. 30 years of employment, you know that, you get a chance to know people after a while," said co-worker Phil Hill.

This wasn't a one time thing either. They said if Kathi ever needs help again, they'll always be there for her.

Kevin was remembered by Columbia Water and Light with a plaque. His co-workers said he will always hold a special place in their hearts.