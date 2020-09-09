Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed four members of the football team tested positive for COVID-19 in a Zoom press conference Tuesday.
Drinkwitz said 14 others are in quarantine due to contract tracing.
According to Drinkwitz, it's the most players out due to COVID-19 since they began practicing in August.
"It's not ideal. We anticipated this would be the case with students back on campus. I think our guys are still trying to do a really good job with practicing social distancing and doing the very best they can to not catch it or spread it," Drinkwitz said.
On today's Zoom press conference Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz says 4 Tiger football players have tested positive for COVID, they've got 14 out due to contact tracing/testing... the most they've had affected since the pandemic began— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) September 8, 2020