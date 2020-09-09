Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed four members of the football team tested positive for COVID-19 in a Zoom press conference Tuesday.

Drinkwitz said 14 others are in quarantine due to contract tracing.

According to Drinkwitz, it's the most players out due to COVID-19 since they began practicing in August.

"It's not ideal. We anticipated this would be the case with students back on campus. I think our guys are still trying to do a really good job with practicing social distancing and doing the very best they can to not catch it or spread it," Drinkwitz said.