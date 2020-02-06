Coach Drinkwitz ecstatic over Mizzou football commitment

COLUMBIA - Wednesday was National Signing Day for Mizzou football, and coach Eli Drinkwitz was fired up to fill out his new signing class.

Drinkwitz was watching a livestream of recruit Ennis Rakestraw's decision. Rakestraw is a defensive back from Duncanville, TX, who chose Mizzou over Alabama and Texas.

"I knew we had a good relationship, and he had given us indication that he was going to come here," Drinkwitz said in a press conference Wednesday. "We had not heard from him in a few hours, so I was not sure. I was not sure at all."

Upon seeing Rakestraw toss aside Alabama and Texas hats to put on a Mizzou one, Drinkwitz jumped to his feet and pumped his fist, high-fiving those in the room with him.

Drinkwitz's loud celebration was not confined to one meeting room. He got out into the halls at the Mizzou football facility, giving hugs to coaches Ryan Walters and Curtis Luper.

Rakestraw was one of the country's most sought-after recruits in the late signing period, with offers from a number of major programs.

"I knew that a couple other schools had made really strong cases and, obviously, had been in the home and been on official visits and knew that they really wanted him really bad," Drinkwitz said.

Mizzou wraps up its 2020 recruiting class with 17 signees. Spring football starts March 7th.