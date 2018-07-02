Coach Ehren Earleywine asks players to end protest

COLUMBIA — Missouri softball coach Ehren Earleywine issued a statement via text today asking the softball players to end their protest of Missouri athletic director Mack Rhoades and his administration.

The protests stem from the handling of an investigation of the program.

The players issued a statement about their protest before their game on May 7 accusing the administration of "bullying and intimidating players during investigation interviews", "placing a gag order on coaches" and "making up a false investigation."

The players also said the administration did not handle the football protest correctly in the fall.

The softball team also created a website in support of Coach Earleywine outlining the problems with the administration.

The website also has a letter from Missouri softball's unity council saying terminating Coach Earleywine will not alleviate the problems the athletic administration is investigating.

(Editor's Note: As of May 13, the players have not ended their protest.)