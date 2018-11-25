Coach Kim Anderson ready to come back next year

COLUMBIA - MU Athletics is sticking with basketball coach Kim Anderson next season.

MU Athletic Director Mack Rhoades said in a statement that he “looks forward to working with Coach Anderson to reestablish the proud and winning tradition of Mizzou Basketball."

“This men's basketball season was a difficult one for our student-athletes, our coaches and for our fans, who continue to support Mizzou through challenging times. No one is satisfied with the number of wins our team has earned in the past two seasons. However, I remain resolute in my belief Mizzou can and should be a nationally relevant basketball program which competes for SEC and NCAA Championships. Earlier this week I met with Coach Anderson to reaffirm my vision for the program and share with him my expectations for next year,” Rhoades said.

In the press release, Coach Kim Anderson acknowledged his disappointment over the team's recent record.

“Making this program great has been our goal since taking the job and obviously we've met a lot of adversity these first two seasons. No one is more disappointed than me, but no one is more motivated to get this program competing at a high level again,” Anderson said.

Anderson said he and Rhoades began the year-in-review process on Monday and “will continue to work through it in the weeks ahead.”