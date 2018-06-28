Coach Questions Surround Board of Curators Special Session

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators will hold a special meeting Monday night at University Hall via teleconference. The teleconference meeting is scheduled for 7:45 PM. The announcement comes on the heels of multiple published reports saying Missouri plans to hire former University of Miami coach Frank Haith as its new head basketball coach. Haith stepped down from the University of Miami's head coaching position on Monday afternoon. The board must approve the Haith's new contract and could do so during the special meeting.

The meeting will be an open session. But the board could consider a motion to close the meeting to the public. According to a release from the University, the board can hold a closed session regarding matters, "which include confidential or privileged communications with counsel, and for consideration of certain personnel and contract matters."

Curator David Wasinger offered a surprising take in regards to Monday's meeting. spoke with 590 The Fan, a radio station in St. Louis . When asked Monday afternoon about the odds the board of curators approves the contract, Wasinger said the chances are "50-50."

According to the Associated Press, Haith had two years remaining on his contract with Miami worth an average $1.5 million per year.

The University of Missouri did not return KOMU's messages asking for confirmation regarding the meeting's agenda. KOMU also left messages for several curators, but no one responded. KOMU will follow this story as it develops.

Listen to the clip of curator David Wasinger predicting the odds the board approves Haith's contract. Audio courtesy of 590 AM KFNS in St. Louis.