Coach Troth, Tyler Davis Lead MVC in Football Honors

5 years 7 months 1 week ago Tuesday, November 20 2012 Nov 20, 2012 Tuesday, November 20, 2012 2:25:48 PM CST November 20, 2012 in Football
Source: Andy Pulverenti - Press Release

MARSHALL, MO -- Head Coach Paul Troth and Junior Defensive Back Tyler Davis were both selected for individual awards from the Heart of America Athletic Conference. For their accomplishments during the 2012 regular season Troth has been named as the HAAC Coach of the Year, and Davis has been selected as the HAAC Defensive Player of the Year, as the Vikings went 10-0 in the regular season and captured their second-straight HAAC championship.

In addition to a perfect regular season Troth saw the third conference championship during his tenure at MVC, and the fifth appearance in the NAIA Football Championship Series. The 2012 season was the second undefeated regular season for Troth while at MVC as his 2006 squad finished their regular season at 11-0. With the win over Ottawa (Kan.) University in the opening round of the NAIA Football Championship Series Saturday, Troth holds an 88-33 record as Viking head coach and improved his postseason record at MVC to 5-4.

Saturday's contest will be the third postseason quarterfinal game of Troth's career at MVC, and has a 2-0 record in the quarterfinals.

Davis also picked up two all-conference selections at cornerback and punt returner to go along with his Defensive Player of the Year award. On the season Davis has eight interceptions, one fumble return for a touchdown, nine passes defensed, and 48 tackles.

Twenty-four members of the Missouri Valley College Viking football team received Heart of America Athletic Conference honors for their play in the 2012 football season.

The Vikings receiving honors include:

First Team All-Conference Offense

  • TE 80 Chris Owens, Sr. 6-1 273 St. Louis, Mo.
  • OL 79 Stephon Kelly, Sr. 6-4 312 Cambria Heights, N.Y.
  • K 7 Fabian Miramontes, Sr. 6-0 167 Merced, Calif.
First Team All-Conference Defense
  • DL 45 Ty Phillips, So. 6-2 244 East St. Louis, Ill.
  • LB 34 Mike Hall, Sr. 5-11 220 Floristell, Mo.
  • CB 3 LaQuentin Black, Sr. 5-8 180 Oklahoma City, Okla.
  • CB 11 Tyler Davis, Jr. 5-11 176 St. Louis, Mo.
  • KR 3 LaQuentin Black, Jr. 5-8 180 Oklahoma City, Okla.
  • PR 11 Tyler Davis, Jr. 5-11 176 St. Louis, Mo.
Second Team All-Conference Offense
  • WR 10 Seth Martinko, Fr. 5-7 155 Bates City, Mo.
  • OL 72 Rob Barrington, Sr. 5-11 273 Jacksonville, Fla.
  • RB 8 Zavier Steward, Sr. 5-9 194 Minneapolis, Minn.
Second Team All-Conference Defense
  • DL 90 Leon Jackson, Jr. 6-2 276 Merced, Calif.
  • DL 6 Tripp Thomas, Sr. 6-0 230 Memphis, Tenn.
  • LB 22 Andrew Huhman, Jr. 6-2 232 Farmington, Mo.
  • S 1 Michael Barnes, So. 5-10 176 Beaumont, Texas

Third Team All-Conference Offense

  • OL 78 Dave Steward, Jr. 6-4 306 Lebanon, Mo.
  • RB 30 LaNorris Dukes, Sr. 5-10 218 Little Rock, Ark.
  • QB 5 Bruce Reyes, So. 5-10 198 Beaumont, Texas
Third Team All-Conference Defense
  • LB 31 Phil Kraft, Sr. 6-1 217 Arnold, Mo.
  • LB 25 Danny Reyes, Sr. 6-1 229 Hesperia, Calif.
Honorable Mention All-Conference Offense
  • RB 39 Delvon Franklin, Fr. 5-11 245 Hawk Point, Mo.
  • P 41 Jason Mayden, So. 6-2 193 Carrollton, Mo.
Honorable Mention All-Conference Defense
  • DL 97 Nick Pula, Sr. 6-0 303 San Jose, Calif.
  • LB 50 Demarcus Blackmon, Sr. 5-7 236 Houston, Texas
  • S 19 Phillip Fowler, Jr. 5-11 160 San Diego, Calif.

The Vikings host Bethel (Tenn.) University in the NAIA Football Championship Series quarterfinals Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gregg-Mitchell Field.

