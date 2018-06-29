Coaches Predict Upsets in SEC Women's Tournament

DULUTH, GA (AP) - The six Southeastern Conference teams ranked in the Top 25 should be wary of upsets in this week's women's tournament.

And with good reason - there's no reason the tournament should be any different than the regular season.

Most of the ranked teams, including No. 9 Tennessee, the SEC's regular-season champion and top seed in the tournament, lost at least once to an unranked team during the 16-game conference schedule. Unranked Missouri beat the Lady Vols.

The coaches say the upsets reflect the depth of the SEC, which makes it the nation's top conference.

No. 7 Kentucky earned the No. 2 seed by closing the regular season with a win over Tennessee.

The tournament begins Wednesday night when Alabama, which lost its last 10 regular-season games, plays Mississippi State.