Coalition Against Rape and Sexual Violence Holding Event Tonight

COLUMBIA - The coalition against rape and domestic violence is hosting the Light the Night Awareness event to spread awareness of domestic and sexual violence.

The event is being held at the Missouri School for the Deaf in Fulton from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Saturday.

Participants will walk 1,044 miles which is one mile for every victim or survivor in 2011.