Coast Guard: 4th crew member rescued from ship

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — The fourth and last crew member trapped inside a capsized cargo ship off the coast of Georgia has been rescued.

Coast Guard Lt. Lloyd Heflin told The Associated Press in a text message that the South Korean crew member was rescued just before 6 p.m. Monday.

The Golden Ray rolled over early Sunday in St. Simons Sound as it left the Port of Brunswick with a load of cars for Baltimore.

Coast Guard Capt. John Reed said 20 people were evacuated after the cargo ship overturned before the fires and unstable cargo made it too risky to go inside.

Capt. John Reed says at least two of the South Korean men who were extracted from a hole drilled in the hull of Golden Ray were able to walk with assistance down to a waiting boat.

The rescue came 36 hours after the Golden Ray flipped onto its side and caught fire Sunday as it left Brunswick, Georgia, with more than 4,000 vehicles inside.

Heflin says the fourth crew member appears to be in good medical condition. All four of the rescued crew are being evaluated.