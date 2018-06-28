Coast Guard Closes Another 100 Miles of Missouri River

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The U.S. Coast Guard has closed an additional 100 miles of the Missouri River to all boat traffic.

In a statement Friday evening, the Coast Guard said the Missouri River is closed to all vessels from mile marker 450 near St. Joseph, to mile marker 811 near Gavin's Point Dam in Yankton, S.D.

The Coast Guard said the closure was issued because of requests from the governors of Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri and in consultation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The Coast Guard said its earlier Big Sioux River closure between the Missouri River confluence and Military Road Bridge in north Sioux City, S.D., is also still in effect because of high water.