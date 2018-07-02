Coast Guard searching for kayaker who fell into river

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a kayaker who fell into the Mississippi River.

The Coast Guard says the man was seen by workers on a nearby barge around 4 a.m. Thursday, after falling into the water from his kayak near Gasconade Street in St. Louis. The workers tried to throw a line to him, but were unsuccessful.

The kayak and personal items were found downriver about an hour later.