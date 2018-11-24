Cobb Hit by Line Drive in Rays' Win Over Royals

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Tampa Bay right-hander Alex Cobb was taken off the field on a stretcher after he was hit on the right ear by a liner off the bat of Kansas City's Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning of the Rays' 5-3 win over the Royals on Saturday.

The Rays announced that Cobb, who remained conscious the whole time, was taken to Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg for further examination. Rays spokesman Rick Vaughn later said all tests were normal and that Cobb suffered a mild concussion.

Luke Scott, Matt Joyce and Evan Longoria homered for the Rays, who had lost five of six. Alex Torres (2-0) replaced Cobb and struck out four over 1 2-3 scoreless innings. Fernando Rodney pitched the ninth for his 14th save in 19 opportunities.

Joyce hit a solo homer off Jeremy Guthrie (7-4) in the fifth that put the Rays up 4-2.