Cocaine Drug Ring Busted in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - Sheriff's deputies and SWAT members arrested three men Monday after serving drug related search warrants. The men arrested were Michael Walker, Jr., Matthew Olsson, and Corey Everage. Authorities said Walker was the main target of their investigation.

"The narcotics unit has been working information on him for a little while, building a case in order to be able to get the search warrant," said Sgt. Micheal Perkins.



Both sides of the duplex at 5321 Ponderosa Street were searched. The department claims to have collected cocaine, a handgun, about $8,000 in cash, and other evidence of cocaine distribution and sales, including a burnt-orange Mercedes Benz.



"As far as I know, everybody that we were looking for as a target of the investigation was here and was taken into custody," said Perkins.



Walker and Olsson were arrested for distribution of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence. Walker was on Missouri parole for distribution of a controlled substance. Olsson was also charged with failure to notify law enforcement of a sex offender address change.



Everage was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm.





