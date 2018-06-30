Code of Conduct

The interpretation of the schools' athletic code of conduct is at the center of the controversy.

And, Kenny Teeple and his daughter, Jordan, are taking the Versailles School Board to a different court.

"As I've said all the way through, it's going to take lawsuits to get their attention," said Kenny Teeple. "They just totally ignore it, and it's wrong in what they did. They didn't follow their own student handbook."

Police stopped a car that Jordan was riding in last fall. Officers also found a bottle of booze in the car, but Jordan says she didn't drink any. School officials found out and suspended her from sports. So now, her father is suing the high school because of its required code of conduct for athletes.

"They kicked her off volleyball right at districts, and they had no right to," he argued. "Their own handbook says that she has to be charged, and she wasn't charged."

But, school officials say they can still kick a student off a team, even if the student's not charged.

"Basically, it's one and you're out," explained Superintendent Jeff Carter. "It says 'the use and or possession of drugs or alcohol will cause the student to be dropped from the team's roster for the rest of that season.'"

At a special meeting Wednesday night, some Versailles parents said the punishment's too much.

"Kids deserve a second chance. And this policy, as it is now, is very restrictive. So, if you are caught, basically, alcohol or drugs, you're off the team."

Kenny Teeple says he'll continue his lawsuit until the school changes the code. Superintendent Carter says he hopes to have another meeting so students can take part in the discussion.